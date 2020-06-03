All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:02 PM

505 Tremont St

505 Tremont Street · (646) 912-5991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
505 Tremont St, Atelier -The South Ends Premier Luxury full service building with 24 hour concierge, doorman and parking. Wonderful large L shaped studio featuring floor to ceiling windows overlooking the balcony and beautiful city views! Gourmet SieMatic kitchen with Subzero, Gaggenau convection oven & gas cooktop and Miele dishwasher. Sunny open floor plan includes marble bath with glass shower & soaking tub. Enjoy the residents' private fitness room, library with terrace, boardroom and caterer's kitchen. Atelier 505 is in close proximity to historic South End architecture, parks and chic boutiques and restaurants. Note: three photos are virtually staged. All applications are subject to Board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Tremont St have any available units?
505 Tremont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Tremont St have?
Some of 505 Tremont St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Tremont St currently offering any rent specials?
505 Tremont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Tremont St pet-friendly?
No, 505 Tremont St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 505 Tremont St offer parking?
Yes, 505 Tremont St offers parking.
Does 505 Tremont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Tremont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Tremont St have a pool?
No, 505 Tremont St does not have a pool.
Does 505 Tremont St have accessible units?
No, 505 Tremont St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Tremont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Tremont St has units with dishwashers.
