Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym 24hr concierge doorman

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman gym parking

505 Tremont St, Atelier -The South Ends Premier Luxury full service building with 24 hour concierge, doorman and parking. Wonderful large L shaped studio featuring floor to ceiling windows overlooking the balcony and beautiful city views! Gourmet SieMatic kitchen with Subzero, Gaggenau convection oven & gas cooktop and Miele dishwasher. Sunny open floor plan includes marble bath with glass shower & soaking tub. Enjoy the residents' private fitness room, library with terrace, boardroom and caterer's kitchen. Atelier 505 is in close proximity to historic South End architecture, parks and chic boutiques and restaurants. Note: three photos are virtually staged. All applications are subject to Board approval.