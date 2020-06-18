All apartments in Boston
500 Atlantic Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

500 Atlantic Avenue

500 Atlantic Avenue · (857) 204-6623
Location

500 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, MA 02210
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
hot tub
500 Atlantic Avenue Apt #18, Boston, MA 02210 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/15/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Furnished corner unit at the Intercontinental with stunning northeast city views of downtown Boston. Spacious living/dining room has cherry stained hardwood floors and floor to ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. Gourmet kitchen has a Wolf gas range, Sub Zero refrigerator and granite counters. Master bedroom with large windows, ensuite marble/limestone bath, and a walk in closet with a built in closet system. Second bedroom with ample closet and private bathroom. Unique to unit is a private study off dining room that can be used as an office, den, or a third bedroom. Furnished with custom furniture designed by Restoration Hardware to match the finishes of the unit. Marble foyer and in unit laundry. Intercontinental is one of Boston's premier full service buildings with a friendly and helpful staff, featuring 24 hour concierge, doorman, and access to hotel gym, luxury spa and room service from the hotels restaurants. Premium unit in premium Boston location! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3550298 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
500 Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 500 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Atlantic Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 500 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 500 Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 500 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 500 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 500 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
