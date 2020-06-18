Amenities

500 Atlantic Avenue Apt #18, Boston, MA 02210 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/15/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Furnished corner unit at the Intercontinental with stunning northeast city views of downtown Boston. Spacious living/dining room has cherry stained hardwood floors and floor to ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. Gourmet kitchen has a Wolf gas range, Sub Zero refrigerator and granite counters. Master bedroom with large windows, ensuite marble/limestone bath, and a walk in closet with a built in closet system. Second bedroom with ample closet and private bathroom. Unique to unit is a private study off dining room that can be used as an office, den, or a third bedroom. Furnished with custom furniture designed by Restoration Hardware to match the finishes of the unit. Marble foyer and in unit laundry. Intercontinental is one of Boston's premier full service buildings with a friendly and helpful staff, featuring 24 hour concierge, doorman, and access to hotel gym, luxury spa and room service from the hotels restaurants. Premium unit in premium Boston location! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3550298 ]