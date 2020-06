Amenities

From the lobby work-bar to the rotating Art Galleries, each amenity is designed to complement your high-energy lifestyle!! This property is where you can revel in the modern comforts of home one minute and shop for finds at the SoWa Vintage Market the next. Dine at any of a dozen high-quality restaurants less than 10 minutes away on foot, or hop over to Whole Foods and hunker down for a home-cooked dinner. The choices are yours -- and they are virtually limitless. Community Amenities 24-hour Fitness Center24-hour ConciergeResident Lounge with 85" TVUnderground Parking GarageOn-site Bike RoomNear Route 93 and Route 90Package Service with 24-hour AccessElectric Car Charging StationPet SpaConference RoomsWiFi Work Bar with Refreshment StationSmoke Free LivingLocal Artist Gallery on Every FloorComcast Gigabit Data Speed AvailableSouthern Proper Restaurant On-site Apartment Amenities Silestone Counters in KitchensFloor-to-ceiling Windows with ViewsWhite Oak FlooringELFA Custom Closets AvailableFull-Size Stainless Steel Energy Star AppliancesBosch Washer & Dryer In-homeNest ThermostatsButterfly Digital Intercom SystemGlass Tile Backsplash in Kitchens42" Kitchen CabinetsOpen Concept Floorplans Roof Terrace Concierge Fitness Center Guest Suite Package Concierge Bicycle Storage



Terms: One year lease