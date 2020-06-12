50 Lewis Street

Amenities
We are currently accepting applications for a 2 BEDROOM unit at the new and luxurious Portside at East Pier. The income cap is 150% AMI as set by the BPDA. This first-come first-serve opportunity provides access to luxury apartments, state of the art amenities, and spectacular views just steps away from Maverick Station.
For a limited time, Maloney Properties is offering a $500 concession towards First Month's rent to any applicant that submits a complete and eligible application to Maloney Properties. Applicant must submit a complete file to Maloney Properties before 3/15/20 and be approved by the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) and sign a lease in order to receive the concession.
Units Include:
Pets Allowed
Washer and Dryer in Unit
9' Ceilings
Stainless Steel Appliances by Whirlpool
Oversized windows allowing for ample natural light
Amenities Include:
Multiple Fitness Centers with a Spin Room and Yoga Room
Indoor Pool
Fulltime Concierge
Rooftop Deck with outdoor living and spectacular views
Resident Clubroom with recreational games, fireplaces and lounge areas
Conference Room
Golf and Sports Simulator
Craft Room stocked with wrapping paper and craft supplies
Children's Playroom
BR Size: 2 Bedroom
Rent: $3,000
AMI % Income: 150%
We are reviewing applications on a first-come first-serve basis.