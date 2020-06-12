50 Lewis Street

Amenities

We are currently accepting applications for a 2 BEDROOM unit at the new and luxurious Portside at East Pier. The income cap is 150% AMI as set by the BPDA. This first-come first-serve opportunity provides access to luxury apartments, state of the art amenities, and spectacular views just steps away from Maverick Station.



For a limited time, Maloney Properties is offering a $500 concession towards First Month's rent to any applicant that submits a complete and eligible application to Maloney Properties. Applicant must submit a complete file to Maloney Properties before 3/15/20 and be approved by the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) and sign a lease in order to receive the concession.



Units Include:

Pets Allowed

Washer and Dryer in Unit

9' Ceilings

Stainless Steel Appliances by Whirlpool

Oversized windows allowing for ample natural light



Amenities Include:

Multiple Fitness Centers with a Spin Room and Yoga Room

Indoor Pool

Fulltime Concierge

Rooftop Deck with outdoor living and spectacular views

Resident Clubroom with recreational games, fireplaces and lounge areas

Conference Room

Golf and Sports Simulator

Craft Room stocked with wrapping paper and craft supplies

Children's Playroom



BR Size: 2 Bedroom

Rent: $3,000

AMI % Income: 150%



We are reviewing applications on a first-come first-serve basis.