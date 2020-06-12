All apartments in Boston
50 Lewis Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

50 Lewis Street

50 Lewis Street · (617) 209-5250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Lewis Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
yoga
We are currently accepting applications for a 2 BEDROOM unit at the new and luxurious Portside at East Pier. The income cap is 150% AMI as set by the BPDA. This first-come first-serve opportunity provides access to luxury apartments, state of the art amenities, and spectacular views just steps away from Maverick Station.

For a limited time, Maloney Properties is offering a $500 concession towards First Month's rent to any applicant that submits a complete and eligible application to Maloney Properties. Applicant must submit a complete file to Maloney Properties before 3/15/20 and be approved by the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) and sign a lease in order to receive the concession.

Units Include:
Pets Allowed
Washer and Dryer in Unit
9' Ceilings
Stainless Steel Appliances by Whirlpool
Oversized windows allowing for ample natural light

Amenities Include:
Multiple Fitness Centers with a Spin Room and Yoga Room
Indoor Pool
Fulltime Concierge
Rooftop Deck with outdoor living and spectacular views
Resident Clubroom with recreational games, fireplaces and lounge areas
Conference Room
Golf and Sports Simulator
Craft Room stocked with wrapping paper and craft supplies
Children's Playroom

BR Size: 2 Bedroom
Rent: $3,000
AMI % Income: 150%

We are reviewing applications on a first-come first-serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

