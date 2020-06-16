Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Really nice unit on the top floor(2nd) of a four unit condo building that is located between Brighton Center and Oak Square. There are really nice hardwood floors throughout the unit. There is laundry in the basement. There is a shared backyard that can be used for grilling or just hanging out. Rent includes heat, hot water, and one parking spot. Owners would prefer professional tenants. No pets please. 1st month, one month security deposit, and one month broker fee are required to move in.



Terms: One year lease