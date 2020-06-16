All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 5 Olive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
5 Olive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

5 Olive

5 Olive Street · (617) 975-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5 Olive Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Really nice unit on the top floor(2nd) of a four unit condo building that is located between Brighton Center and Oak Square. There are really nice hardwood floors throughout the unit. There is laundry in the basement. There is a shared backyard that can be used for grilling or just hanging out. Rent includes heat, hot water, and one parking spot. Owners would prefer professional tenants. No pets please. 1st month, one month security deposit, and one month broker fee are required to move in.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Olive have any available units?
5 Olive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Olive have?
Some of 5 Olive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Olive currently offering any rent specials?
5 Olive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Olive pet-friendly?
No, 5 Olive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 5 Olive offer parking?
Yes, 5 Olive does offer parking.
Does 5 Olive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Olive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Olive have a pool?
No, 5 Olive does not have a pool.
Does 5 Olive have accessible units?
No, 5 Olive does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Olive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Olive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5 Olive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity