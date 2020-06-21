All apartments in Boston
5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1

5-9 Trenton Street · (617) 751-5119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5-9 Trenton Street, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3675 · Avail. now

$3,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-unit building located between Maverick Square and Airport blue line in East Boston. Unit features living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Garage parking available for an additional; $195/month. Easy access to the blue line train station, buslines, restaurants and stores. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR WATER, SEWER AND ALL OTHER UTILITIES. ****Sample photos used*****

(RLNE5814781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 have any available units?
5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 has a unit available for $3,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 have?
Some of 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
