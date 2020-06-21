5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-unit building located between Maverick Square and Airport blue line in East Boston. Unit features living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Garage parking available for an additional; $195/month. Easy access to the blue line train station, buslines, restaurants and stores. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR WATER, SEWER AND ALL OTHER UTILITIES. ****Sample photos used*****



(RLNE5814781)