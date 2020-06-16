480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B

Amenities
4B Available 09/01/20 Sunny upper-level 2 bedroom condominium featuring 8 windows with south- and west-facing exposure for optimal sunlight. Kitchen/living/dining area features open-layout great for entertaining. Offers gas cooking, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with double closets plus second bedroom and laundry in unit. Spectacular common roof deck with grill and panoramic views. Extra storage in basement. Around the corner from Flour Bakery + Cafe, Toro, Stella, off-leash dog parks, public parks & playgrounds, public transportation. Close proximity to Restaurant Row, SoWa Arts District & Farmer's Market, Foodies Market, South End Buttery, Peter's Park.
Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436
No Pets Allowed
