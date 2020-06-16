All apartments in Boston
480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B

480 Shawmut Avenue · (617) 875-3436
Location

480 Shawmut Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
4B Available 09/01/20 Sunny upper-level 2 bedroom condominium featuring 8 windows with south- and west-facing exposure for optimal sunlight. Kitchen/living/dining area features open-layout great for entertaining. Offers gas cooking, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with double closets plus second bedroom and laundry in unit. Spectacular common roof deck with grill and panoramic views. Extra storage in basement. Around the corner from Flour Bakery + Cafe, Toro, Stella, off-leash dog parks, public parks & playgrounds, public transportation. Close proximity to Restaurant Row, SoWa Arts District & Farmer's Market, Foodies Market, South End Buttery, Peter's Park.

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B have any available units?
480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B have?
Some of 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B currently offering any rent specials?
480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B is pet friendly.
Does 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B offer parking?
No, 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B does not offer parking.
Does 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B have a pool?
No, 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B does not have a pool.
Does 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B have accessible units?
No, 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Shawmut Ave Apt 4B has units with dishwashers.
