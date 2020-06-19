47 Massachusetts Ave

Amenities

Location, location, location! Available immediately,this sunny one bedroom, front facing apartment located in the heart of Boston's Back Bay. Close proximity to the B Green Line B, the C Green Line C and the D Green Line D at the Hynes Convention Center stop, also bus #1 stops out front. Nearby parks include Gaston Square, Symphony Community Park and Admiral Morison Statue. The location has a Walk Score of 97 out of 100. This location is a Walker’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. Kitchen has been renovated with granite counter top, and white kitchen cabinets. Bathroom recently updated as well. The apt. has hardwood floors, high ceilings and large bay windows. Heat and hot water included in rent. Laundromat across the street, wash and fold next door.