All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 47 Massachusetts Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
47 Massachusetts Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

47 Massachusetts Ave

47 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 874-1338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

47 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, location, location! Available immediately,this sunny one bedroom, front facing apartment located in the heart of Boston's Back Bay. Close proximity to the B Green Line B, the C Green Line C and the D Green Line D at the Hynes Convention Center stop, also bus #1 stops out front. Nearby parks include Gaston Square, Symphony Community Park and Admiral Morison Statue. The location has a Walk Score of 97 out of 100. This location is a Walker’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. Kitchen has been renovated with granite counter top, and white kitchen cabinets. Bathroom recently updated as well. The apt. has hardwood floors, high ceilings and large bay windows. Heat and hot water included in rent. Laundromat across the street, wash and fold next door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Massachusetts Ave have any available units?
47 Massachusetts Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Massachusetts Ave have?
Some of 47 Massachusetts Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Massachusetts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
47 Massachusetts Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Massachusetts Ave pet-friendly?
No, 47 Massachusetts Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 47 Massachusetts Ave offer parking?
No, 47 Massachusetts Ave does not offer parking.
Does 47 Massachusetts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Massachusetts Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Massachusetts Ave have a pool?
No, 47 Massachusetts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 47 Massachusetts Ave have accessible units?
No, 47 Massachusetts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Massachusetts Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Massachusetts Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 47 Massachusetts Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity