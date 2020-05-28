47 Colborne Road, Boston, MA 02135 St. Elizabeth's
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
pool
This a great 2 bedroom condo with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The condo features A/C,Dishwasher,Disposal,Eat-in Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,Pool,Video walk-through on YouTube,Zipcar Availability and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 47 Colborne Rd. have any available units?
47 Colborne Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Colborne Rd. have?
Some of 47 Colborne Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Colborne Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
47 Colborne Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Colborne Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Colborne Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 47 Colborne Rd. offer parking?
No, 47 Colborne Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 47 Colborne Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Colborne Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Colborne Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 47 Colborne Rd. has a pool.
Does 47 Colborne Rd. have accessible units?
No, 47 Colborne Rd. does not have accessible units.