46 Leamington Rd.

Amenities
Be the first to live in this stunning, contemporary sun-splashed unit in a charming 1910 brick rowhouse that was just entirely renovated. Super-convenient location one block off Comm. Ave. Optional heated driveway parking available out the back door (additional $150/mo.). Striking high-end design, incl.: hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops with island and 4 new comfy swivel chairs, solid cherry wood cabinets, SS appliances, built-in microwave, built-ins for trash and recyclables, central a/c, spacious 5-ft vanity. Washer/dryer in unit. Video intercom doorbell. Up/down Hunter-Douglas shades. Jogging and walking path at Chestnut Hill Reservoir nearby. Close to T Green Lines B, C, D, express bus to Downtown (501), Harv. Sq. (86). Walking distance to Whole Foods, close to restaurant row at Washington Sq., Brookline. A short hop to Masspike & Rte 9. No full-time undergrads. Housecats only.
Terms: One year lease