Boston, MA
46 Leamington Rd.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

46 Leamington Rd.

46 Leamington Road · (617) 829-4542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46 Leamington Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Be the first to live in this stunning, contemporary sun-splashed unit in a charming 1910 brick rowhouse that was just entirely renovated. Super-convenient location one block off Comm. Ave. Optional heated driveway parking available out the back door (additional $150/mo.). Striking high-end design, incl.: hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops with island and 4 new comfy swivel chairs, solid cherry wood cabinets, SS appliances, built-in microwave, built-ins for trash and recyclables, central a/c, spacious 5-ft vanity. Washer/dryer in unit. Video intercom doorbell. Up/down Hunter-Douglas shades. Jogging and walking path at Chestnut Hill Reservoir nearby. Close to T Green Lines B, C, D, express bus to Downtown (501), Harv. Sq. (86). Walking distance to Whole Foods, close to restaurant row at Washington Sq., Brookline. A short hop to Masspike & Rte 9. No full-time undergrads. Housecats only.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Leamington Rd. have any available units?
46 Leamington Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Leamington Rd. have?
Some of 46 Leamington Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Leamington Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
46 Leamington Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Leamington Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 46 Leamington Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 46 Leamington Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 46 Leamington Rd. does offer parking.
Does 46 Leamington Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Leamington Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Leamington Rd. have a pool?
No, 46 Leamington Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 46 Leamington Rd. have accessible units?
No, 46 Leamington Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Leamington Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Leamington Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
