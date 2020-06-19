46 Englewood Ave.

Amenities

Very large 1 bedroom apartment for September 1st Near Cleveland Circle Inquire and Apply now, will not last! Applicants must have good credit, no exceptions. Due to COVID19, unfortunately there are no in-person showings. Virtual tours and remote rentals only. This is a spacious 1 bedroom that is clean and large with hardwood floors. Heat and hot water is included in the rent and laundry is on site. If you are on a strict budget, then you should consider this apartment. Video tour will show actual apartment. Unfortunately, no dogs and no undergraduates Located in Cleveland Circle close to Boston College as well as banking centers, restaurants and walking/jogging paths. Near 3 Green Line MBTA Trains. Street parking MBTA Options - B Green Line @ Chestnut Hill Ave - C Green Line @ Cleveland Circle - D Green Line @ Reservoir - Bus #86 - Bus #51 - Bus #65 Disclaimer: The rental market moves fast; this unit may no longer be available at the time of inquiry or showing. Apartment may be shown vacant or occupied. Pics represent the apartment when vacant or from previous tenant. Video Tour will show actual apartment. ID#BG37085878



Terms: One year lease