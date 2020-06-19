All apartments in Boston
46 Englewood Ave.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:48 PM

46 Englewood Ave.

46 Englewood Avenue · (617) 942-1472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46 Englewood Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Very large 1 bedroom apartment for September 1st Near Cleveland Circle Inquire and Apply now, will not last! Applicants must have good credit, no exceptions. Due to COVID19, unfortunately there are no in-person showings. Virtual tours and remote rentals only. This is a spacious 1 bedroom that is clean and large with hardwood floors. Heat and hot water is included in the rent and laundry is on site. If you are on a strict budget, then you should consider this apartment. Video tour will show actual apartment. Unfortunately, no dogs and no undergraduates Located in Cleveland Circle close to Boston College as well as banking centers, restaurants and walking/jogging paths. Near 3 Green Line MBTA Trains. Street parking MBTA Options - B Green Line @ Chestnut Hill Ave - C Green Line @ Cleveland Circle - D Green Line @ Reservoir - Bus #86 - Bus #51 - Bus #65 Disclaimer: The rental market moves fast; this unit may no longer be available at the time of inquiry or showing. Apartment may be shown vacant or occupied. Pics represent the apartment when vacant or from previous tenant. Video Tour will show actual apartment. ID#BG37085878

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Englewood Ave. have any available units?
46 Englewood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Englewood Ave. have?
Some of 46 Englewood Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Englewood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
46 Englewood Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Englewood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Englewood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 46 Englewood Ave. offer parking?
No, 46 Englewood Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 46 Englewood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Englewood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Englewood Ave. have a pool?
No, 46 Englewood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 46 Englewood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 46 Englewood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Englewood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Englewood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
