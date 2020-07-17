All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 1 2020 at 8:20 AM

45 E.Newton St.

45 West Newton Street · (617) 307-7229
Location

45 West Newton Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
valet service
LOOK & LEASE Special!!! ( Limited time) Luxurious 1 bedroom in a modern, full-service community in one of Boston's most desirable areas. Amazing south end location within unbelievable restaurants, fantastic nightlife, and many more conveniences right outside your door. Easy access to Back Bay, route 93, and right next to the Boston University Medical Center. The apartment's feature: -24 Hour Concierge -Fully applianced stainless steel kitchen -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! -Central Air Conditioning -Modern Bathroom -Beautifully landscaped courtyard -Fitness center-Complimentary coffee bar -On site maintenance staff with 24 hour emergency maintenance -Zipcars on-site -Easy access to MBTA and route 93 -Valet dry cleaning & laundry -Garage parking available -Cats and Dogs OK! -NO BROKER'S FEE!!! -Price and availability are subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 E.Newton St. have any available units?
45 E.Newton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 E.Newton St. have?
Some of 45 E.Newton St.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 E.Newton St. currently offering any rent specials?
45 E.Newton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 E.Newton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 E.Newton St. is pet friendly.
Does 45 E.Newton St. offer parking?
Yes, 45 E.Newton St. offers parking.
Does 45 E.Newton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 E.Newton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 E.Newton St. have a pool?
No, 45 E.Newton St. does not have a pool.
Does 45 E.Newton St. have accessible units?
No, 45 E.Newton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 45 E.Newton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 E.Newton St. has units with dishwashers.
