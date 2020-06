Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator parking

This spacious and charming 3 bed is perfectly located near BU & the Fenway. Featuring an eat in kitchen with new appliances and a newly renovated bathroom this spacious apartment is situated in an amazing location. There is laundry in the building as well as an elevator. Heat & hot water are included in the rent and parking is available for an additional cost. NO Dogs