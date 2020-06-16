All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1

439 Shawmut Avenue · (617) 869-0809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

439 Shawmut Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to the heart of the South End. As you walk through the front door, you are immediately greeted by the newly renovated living room with east and northern exposure that floods the space with light. When you move through the kitchen, you will notice the recessed lighting suspended above a custom granite breakfast bar that comfortably seats two. As a bonus, you have the incredible Blackstone Park right across the street that serves as an oasis in the middle of the city! In unit full size washer and dryer, loads of closet space and a great outdoor space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity