439 Shawmut Ave Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to the heart of the South End. As you walk through the front door, you are immediately greeted by the newly renovated living room with east and northern exposure that floods the space with light. When you move through the kitchen, you will notice the recessed lighting suspended above a custom granite breakfast bar that comfortably seats two. As a bonus, you have the incredible Blackstone Park right across the street that serves as an oasis in the middle of the city! In unit full size washer and dryer, loads of closet space and a great outdoor space.