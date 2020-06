Amenities

This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath 900 sq ft apartment with hardwood floors throughout. The apartment is currently being renovated. There will be a new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are equally sized and perfect for roommates. Current kitchen photos are of a similar unit and will look similar once renovations are completed. Unit has access to washer and dryer in the basement. Also large shared backyard. This apartment is conveniently located in Roslindale near all major trains and buses. For more information call Jannelle Richardson at Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate Commonwealth 617-520-4772 or email at jannellerichardsonreATgmail



Terms: One year lease