43 Parkton Rd.

A luxurious 4 bedroom apartment in the fabulous, prime Jamaica Plain location - right near the Pond; Steps to Jamaica Way, No. 39 bus, Orange and Green Lines, grocery stores, restaurants, and all the hustle-bustle of the JP Main Centre street! EVERYTHING IS NEW: Spacious rooms, entertaining open layout, new central A/C, new in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout with beautiful wood details; two new full baths and a beautifully equipped, eat-in kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter tops, plus all new stainless steel appliances; all new windows and doors, newly painted walls, stairs, and front and back porches; off-street parking available. PRIVATE AND GREEN, AND YET CLOSE TO EVERYTHING: Steps to Parklands and the beautiful Jamaica Plain Pond, A few minute walk to restaurants, grocery stores, CVS, Dunkin Donuts; A few minute walk to #39 bus, which runs every few minutes and a short ride brings you to - Longwood Medical Area, - Back Bay, Copley Square, Downtown Boston Walking distance to the Green line and Orange line T stations which bring you to - Northeastern University, - Downtown Crossing, - Somerville & Cambridge A few minute drive to neighboring Brookline and Newton 10 minute drive to I-93 15 minute drive to I-128 LEASING TERMS: $4200/month + utilities Off-street parking at $50/spot First month, last month, and $1000 security No pets No smoking



