Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

43 Parkton Rd.

43 Parkton Road · (857) 277-1857
Location

43 Parkton Road, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A luxurious 4 bedroom apartment in the fabulous, prime Jamaica Plain location - right near the Pond; Steps to Jamaica Way, No. 39 bus, Orange and Green Lines, grocery stores, restaurants, and all the hustle-bustle of the JP Main Centre street! EVERYTHING IS NEW: Spacious rooms, entertaining open layout, new central A/C, new in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout with beautiful wood details; two new full baths and a beautifully equipped, eat-in kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter tops, plus all new stainless steel appliances; all new windows and doors, newly painted walls, stairs, and front and back porches; off-street parking available. PRIVATE AND GREEN, AND YET CLOSE TO EVERYTHING: Steps to Parklands and the beautiful Jamaica Plain Pond, A few minute walk to restaurants, grocery stores, CVS, Dunkin Donuts; A few minute walk to #39 bus, which runs every few minutes and a short ride brings you to - Longwood Medical Area, - Back Bay, Copley Square, Downtown Boston Walking distance to the Green line and Orange line T stations which bring you to - Northeastern University, - Downtown Crossing, - Somerville & Cambridge A few minute drive to neighboring Brookline and Newton 10 minute drive to I-93 15 minute drive to I-128 LEASING TERMS: $4200/month + utilities Off-street parking at $50/spot First month, last month, and $1000 security No pets No smoking

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Parkton Rd. have any available units?
43 Parkton Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Parkton Rd. have?
Some of 43 Parkton Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Parkton Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
43 Parkton Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Parkton Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 43 Parkton Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 43 Parkton Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 43 Parkton Rd. offers parking.
Does 43 Parkton Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Parkton Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Parkton Rd. have a pool?
No, 43 Parkton Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 43 Parkton Rd. have accessible units?
No, 43 Parkton Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Parkton Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Parkton Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
