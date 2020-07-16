429 East 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing East side renovated row house with partial water views! Stroll to Carson Beach / Boston Harborwalk, Thomas Park, or head out to Broadway for food, entertainment, and/or transportation. Main floor includes tile/granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, bamboo floors, tasteful paint colors, and newer bath. Two good sized bedrooms upstairs with brand new tub & tiled bathroom. Relax in the living room by the wood burning stove! Third bedroom and newer tiled bathroom with glass enclosed shower on bottom floor and newer combo washer/dryer. Gorgeous brand new two tiered deck for entertaining!