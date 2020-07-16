All apartments in Boston
429 East 6th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:20 PM

429 East 6th Street

429 East Sixth Street · (617) 448-0910
Location

429 East Sixth Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing East side renovated row house with partial water views! Stroll to Carson Beach / Boston Harborwalk, Thomas Park, or head out to Broadway for food, entertainment, and/or transportation. Main floor includes tile/granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, bamboo floors, tasteful paint colors, and newer bath. Two good sized bedrooms upstairs with brand new tub & tiled bathroom. Relax in the living room by the wood burning stove! Third bedroom and newer tiled bathroom with glass enclosed shower on bottom floor and newer combo washer/dryer. Gorgeous brand new two tiered deck for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 East 6th Street have any available units?
429 East 6th Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 East 6th Street have?
Some of 429 East 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 East 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 429 East 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 429 East 6th Street offer parking?
No, 429 East 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 429 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 East 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 429 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 429 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 East 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
