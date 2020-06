Amenities

Back Bay cute 1 bedroom on Beacon Street at Gloucester Street located four blocks from the Prudential Center in professionally managed building. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and good closet space. Decorative fireplace, kitchen with gas cooking and breakfast bar, south facing 2nd floor unit with lots of light. Free laundry in the building, heat and hot water included. 9/1 move in, sorry no pets.



Terms: One year lease