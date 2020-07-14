All apartments in Boston
411 Adams Street 2
411 Adams Street 2

411 Adams Street · (781) 519-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 Adams Street, Boston, MA 02122
St. Marks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 411 Adams Street - Property Id: 311709

Newly constructed property in a great location! A must-see! Contemporary apartment has all insulated harvey windows and patio doors, spray foam insulation and high ceilings. Two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms of approximately 1000 square feet with open living room and kitchen layout. Beautifully detailed finish carpentry. Open kitchen concept with all new amenities including dishwasher, granite countertop and island. Stand up shower in master bathroom. Laundry room available with washer/dryer hookup. Central air unit. $2500/month without utilities available for August 1, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/411-adams-street-dorchester-ma-unit-2/311709
Property Id 311709

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5958510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Adams Street 2 have any available units?
411 Adams Street 2 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Adams Street 2 have?
Some of 411 Adams Street 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Adams Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
411 Adams Street 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Adams Street 2 pet-friendly?
No, 411 Adams Street 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 411 Adams Street 2 offer parking?
No, 411 Adams Street 2 does not offer parking.
Does 411 Adams Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Adams Street 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Adams Street 2 have a pool?
No, 411 Adams Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 411 Adams Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 411 Adams Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Adams Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Adams Street 2 has units with dishwashers.
