411 Adams Street 2

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 411 Adams Street - Property Id: 311709
Newly constructed property in a great location! A must-see! Contemporary apartment has all insulated harvey windows and patio doors, spray foam insulation and high ceilings. Two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms of approximately 1000 square feet with open living room and kitchen layout. Beautifully detailed finish carpentry. Open kitchen concept with all new amenities including dishwasher, granite countertop and island. Stand up shower in master bathroom. Laundry room available with washer/dryer hookup. Central air unit. $2500/month without utilities available for August 1, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/411-adams-street-dorchester-ma-unit-2/311709
No Pets Allowed
