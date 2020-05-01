4109 Washington Street

Amenities

Half broker fee pd by landlord! Short term lease Sept. 1 2020 to Apr. 30, 2021 in the heart of Roslindale Square charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with in-unit laundry and garage parking. The sunny living room has hardwood floors that carry into the formal dining room with built in china cabinet and into the kitchen at the rear which has cherry cabinets, gas cooking, and laundry in the pantry. Tons of storage with bonus enclosed porch off the back, and additional common storage space in the basement. Amazing central location for both enjoying Roslindale and being able to get to the T . Catch the #40 bus across the street and arrive at the Forest Hills (Orange Line) in 5 minutes. Rozzie Square 0.5 miles away. Nearby is Target and breweries, Turtle Swamp or the new Distraction Brewery. Enjoy the Roslindale farmer's market on Saturdays, and the various hang out spots & eateries from Square Root to Delfino and everything in between! First month and security deposit required.