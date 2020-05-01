All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
4109 Washington Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

4109 Washington Street

4109 Washington Street · (617) 576-3800
Location

4109 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02131
Lower Washington - Mount Hope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Half broker fee pd by landlord! Short term lease Sept. 1 2020 to Apr. 30, 2021 in the heart of Roslindale Square charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with in-unit laundry and garage parking. The sunny living room has hardwood floors that carry into the formal dining room with built in china cabinet and into the kitchen at the rear which has cherry cabinets, gas cooking, and laundry in the pantry. Tons of storage with bonus enclosed porch off the back, and additional common storage space in the basement. Amazing central location for both enjoying Roslindale and being able to get to the T . Catch the #40 bus across the street and arrive at the Forest Hills (Orange Line) in 5 minutes. Rozzie Square 0.5 miles away. Nearby is Target and breweries, Turtle Swamp or the new Distraction Brewery. Enjoy the Roslindale farmer's market on Saturdays, and the various hang out spots & eateries from Square Root to Delfino and everything in between! First month and security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Washington Street have any available units?
4109 Washington Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Washington Street have?
Some of 4109 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 4109 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 4109 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4109 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 4109 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 4109 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
