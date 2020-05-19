All apartments in Boston
41 Lourdes Ave

41 Lourdes Avenue · (617) 522-0099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 Lourdes Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41 Lourdes Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
41 Lourdes Ave Available 08/01/20 Amazing Bi-level 2 BD 1.5 Bath Condo with Parking and 2 Private Decks in JP - Do not miss on this bi-level 2 bd 1.5 bath condo. From one private deck walk right into a lovely foyer and a half bath. Open concept kitchen with newer appliances and granite countertops. On the same floor find a spacious living room/dining room area and one bedroom. Downstairs find the laundry/storage room, a full bath, and a spacious bedroom with large closet. Step right out of the bedroom onto your private deck that includes a grill and a garden. Enjoy hardwood floors, dual heating zones, 2 private decks, and one deeded parking space.

New energy efficient windows, walk in closets, brand new washer/dryer in unit, multiple skylights for natural lighting, and ample storage space are the cherries on top.

Location, location, location as this unit is conveniently located near the Orange Line, Green Street T, shops on Washington St, Forest Hills Park, jogging rails, and so much more.

Requirements: First month rent, Security Deposit, and Brokers fee.

Please email or call Zachary with questions
Phone: 6175534717
Email: zachary@dependablere.com
zhall@rpmboston.com

(RLNE4937616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Lourdes Ave have any available units?
41 Lourdes Ave has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Lourdes Ave have?
Some of 41 Lourdes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Lourdes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
41 Lourdes Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Lourdes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Lourdes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 41 Lourdes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 41 Lourdes Ave does offer parking.
Does 41 Lourdes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Lourdes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Lourdes Ave have a pool?
No, 41 Lourdes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 41 Lourdes Ave have accessible units?
No, 41 Lourdes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Lourdes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Lourdes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
