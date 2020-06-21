41 Howell St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

Recently renovated 3 bedroom with lots of character! Beautiful, sunny kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Two good size bedrooms and one smaller, but with a large closet. Spacious living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in basement. Easy on street parking. Convenient Polish Triangle location: vibrant neighborhood with little coffee shops and restaurants, walking distance to Andrew Square T, South Boston's bars and beach. Walk to South Bay Plaza (Stop & Shop, Panera Bread, Marshalls, TJMaxx, and many more! This is a must see!



Terms: One year lease