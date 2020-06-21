All apartments in Boston
41 Howell St.

41 Howell Street · (617) 669-9064
Location

41 Howell Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

Amenities

Recently renovated 3 bedroom with lots of character! Beautiful, sunny kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Two good size bedrooms and one smaller, but with a large closet. Spacious living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in basement. Easy on street parking. Convenient Polish Triangle location: vibrant neighborhood with little coffee shops and restaurants, walking distance to Andrew Square T, South Boston's bars and beach. Walk to South Bay Plaza (Stop & Shop, Panera Bread, Marshalls, TJMaxx, and many more! This is a must see!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Howell St. have any available units?
41 Howell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Howell St. have?
Some of 41 Howell St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Howell St. currently offering any rent specials?
41 Howell St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Howell St. pet-friendly?
No, 41 Howell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 41 Howell St. offer parking?
No, 41 Howell St. does not offer parking.
Does 41 Howell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Howell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Howell St. have a pool?
No, 41 Howell St. does not have a pool.
Does 41 Howell St. have accessible units?
No, 41 Howell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Howell St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Howell St. has units with dishwashers.
