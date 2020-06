Amenities

NO BROKER FEE - ATTN NORTHEASTERN STUDENTS! Second floor STUDIO unit directly on campus! Tons of space in this apartment and the perfect location for getting to school or heading downtown. Heat and hot water included in the rent, laundry in building - available 9/1, reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!

