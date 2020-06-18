402 Columbus Avenue

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Maverick Suites provides furnished short term rentals in Boston at an affordable price. Straying from the norm, Maverick Suites offers convenience and accessibility, incorporating modern interiors within authentic Boston brownstones.



The units are stylishly designed for comfort, value and convenience. Centrally located on the line Boston?s Back Bay and South End. Quaint and chic are just 2 words to describe Boston?s South End neighborhood. In the past few years, the South End has grown to be one of Boston?s hottest neighborhoods built with families and easy going professionals in mind. Loaded with restaurants (some of the best in the city), art galleries, and boasting a modern industrial vibe, the South End is an ideal destination.