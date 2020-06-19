40 Temple Street

Amenities

coffee bar furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities coffee bar

Maverick Suites provides furnished short term rentals in Boston at an affordable price. Straying from the norm, Maverick Suites offers convenience and accessibility, incorporating modern interiors within authentic Boston brownstones.



Located in the historic Beacon Hill neighborhood, youll be immediately swept away by the old-school charm of this neighborhood. Surrounded by brownstones, coffee shops, and locals, youll feel right at home in this community. Steps away from the State House, MGH, and the Boston Common, this location is nothing short of perfect.