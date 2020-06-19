All apartments in Boston
40 Temple Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

40 Temple Street

40 Temple Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 Temple Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

coffee bar
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Maverick Suites provides furnished short term rentals in Boston at an affordable price. Straying from the norm, Maverick Suites offers convenience and accessibility, incorporating modern interiors within authentic Boston brownstones.

Located in the historic Beacon Hill neighborhood, youll be immediately swept away by the old-school charm of this neighborhood. Surrounded by brownstones, coffee shops, and locals, youll feel right at home in this community. Steps away from the State House, MGH, and the Boston Common, this location is nothing short of perfect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Temple Street have any available units?
40 Temple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 40 Temple Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 Temple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Temple Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 Temple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 40 Temple Street offer parking?
No, 40 Temple Street does not offer parking.
Does 40 Temple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Temple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Temple Street have a pool?
No, 40 Temple Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 Temple Street have accessible units?
No, 40 Temple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Temple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Temple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Temple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Temple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
