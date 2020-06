4 M Street Pl.

Amenities

CITY POINT 3 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY DUPLEX ON A PRIVATE WAY! APARTMENT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, FULLY APPLIANCED GRANITE/SS KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST ISLAND, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH LARGE BAY WINDOW, BASEMENT STORAGE, IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, BACK PATIO, AND CENTRAL AIR/HEAT. TWO BEDROOMS ARE KING SIZED, 3RD ROOM WILL FIT TWIN BED WITH A BUREAU. PREMIER EAST SIDE LOCATION NEAR M STREET BEACH, SOUTH BOSTON PARKS, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SEAPORT DISTRICT, AND ALL THE BROADWAY SHOPS, BARS, AND RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER1ST, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease