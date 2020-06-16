All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

4 Cypress Road

4 Cypress Road · (617) 230-2829
Location

4 Cypress Road, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Penthouse 1 bedroom tucked away on a quiet side street walking distance to Oak Square, Brighton Center, and Boston Landing. Enjoy your favorite restaurants minutes away along Brighton Ave including Lone Star Taco Bar, Roxy’s Grilled Cheese,Toto Ramen, and more. Extremely convenient location with bus access to Downtown, Harvard Square, Central Square, Kendall Square, Coolidge Corner, Kenmore Square, Sullivan Square, Watertown, downtown Boston, and more. Hardwood floors run through the flexible and large living space, which can easily hold a formal dining table as well as living room set, or set up a home office with room to spare. Windows abound and there is a built in air conditioner and ample storage. Full kitchen with a dishwasher and newer stove. Large bedroom with a wall of closets and carpeted floor. Pets considered case by case.Common laundry in the basement along with a private storage cage. This is a gem that is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Cypress Road have any available units?
4 Cypress Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Cypress Road have?
Some of 4 Cypress Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Cypress Road currently offering any rent specials?
4 Cypress Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Cypress Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Cypress Road is pet friendly.
Does 4 Cypress Road offer parking?
No, 4 Cypress Road does not offer parking.
Does 4 Cypress Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Cypress Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Cypress Road have a pool?
No, 4 Cypress Road does not have a pool.
Does 4 Cypress Road have accessible units?
No, 4 Cypress Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Cypress Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Cypress Road has units with dishwashers.
