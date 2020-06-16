4 Cypress Road

Amenities

Penthouse 1 bedroom tucked away on a quiet side street walking distance to Oak Square, Brighton Center, and Boston Landing. Enjoy your favorite restaurants minutes away along Brighton Ave including Lone Star Taco Bar, Roxy’s Grilled Cheese,Toto Ramen, and more. Extremely convenient location with bus access to Downtown, Harvard Square, Central Square, Kendall Square, Coolidge Corner, Kenmore Square, Sullivan Square, Watertown, downtown Boston, and more. Hardwood floors run through the flexible and large living space, which can easily hold a formal dining table as well as living room set, or set up a home office with room to spare. Windows abound and there is a built in air conditioner and ample storage. Full kitchen with a dishwasher and newer stove. Large bedroom with a wall of closets and carpeted floor. Pets considered case by case.Common laundry in the basement along with a private storage cage. This is a gem that is not to be missed!