4 Carol Ave.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

4 Carol Ave.

4 Carol Avenue · (617) 708-4547
Location

4 Carol Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available SEPTEMBER for 2300 - units in a complex on Carol Ave. Awesome two bedroom apartment located in a professionally-managed building on Carol Avenue, new kitchen and stove, just a block away from Whole Foods in Brighton. Off-street parking may be negotiated for an extra $150 a month. Nearby to the B line at Washington Street. Includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, recently renovated kitchen and dishwasher/ disposal, built in microwave - large sunny living room, full tiled bathroom, all rooms were just painted, lots of closet space, and coin-operated laundry facilities on site. PERSONAL STORAGE UNIT DOWNSTAIRS! Perfect for graduate students, a couple, or working professionals! To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Carol Ave. have any available units?
4 Carol Ave. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Carol Ave. have?
Some of 4 Carol Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Carol Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4 Carol Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Carol Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4 Carol Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 4 Carol Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4 Carol Ave. offers parking.
Does 4 Carol Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Carol Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Carol Ave. have a pool?
No, 4 Carol Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4 Carol Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4 Carol Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Carol Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Carol Ave. has units with dishwashers.
