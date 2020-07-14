4 Carol Ave.

Amenities

Available SEPTEMBER for 2300 - units in a complex on Carol Ave. Awesome two bedroom apartment located in a professionally-managed building on Carol Avenue, new kitchen and stove, just a block away from Whole Foods in Brighton. Off-street parking may be negotiated for an extra $150 a month. Nearby to the B line at Washington Street. Includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, recently renovated kitchen and dishwasher/ disposal, built in microwave - large sunny living room, full tiled bathroom, all rooms were just painted, lots of closet space, and coin-operated laundry facilities on site. PERSONAL STORAGE UNIT DOWNSTAIRS! Perfect for graduate students, a couple, or working professionals! To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.



Terms: One year lease