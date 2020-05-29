All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 4 Brewer Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
4 Brewer Street - 1
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:49 PM

4 Brewer Street - 1

4 Brewer Street · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Hills - Pond
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4 Brewer Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
JUST LISTED! Available July 1st - August 1st!!

Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath unit located in the first floor of a 3 family style building in the heart of JP!

Large kitchen includes fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and island.

All four bedrooms are huge; one has an en-suite! The second bathroom is updated.

Tenants pay utilities (gas, electric, cable/internet). Parking is street only. Laundry in-unit. Shared yard. No smoking and no dogs.

First month's rent ($3,800), security deposit ($3,800), Realtor fee ($3,800), $25 application fee/person. Lease through July 31, 2021 and good credit required.

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself, confirm your desired move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you
Desirable PONDSIDE Jamaica Plain location just steps to Centre Street and Jamaica Plain Pond. Restaurants, pubs, shops, boutiques, cafes, banks, everything you need is at your feet! Easy access to Brigham Circle, Longwood Medical Area, South End, Back Bay and Downtown! A short distance to the Greet St T spot (Orange line), the Southwest Corridor Park and Arnold Arboretum (huge amazing park and greenspace).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Brewer Street - 1 have any available units?
4 Brewer Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Brewer Street - 1 have?
Some of 4 Brewer Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Brewer Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4 Brewer Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Brewer Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Brewer Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4 Brewer Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4 Brewer Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4 Brewer Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Brewer Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Brewer Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 4 Brewer Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4 Brewer Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4 Brewer Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Brewer Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Brewer Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4 Brewer Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity