4 Brewer Street - 1

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

JUST LISTED! Available July 1st - August 1st!!



Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath unit located in the first floor of a 3 family style building in the heart of JP!



Large kitchen includes fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and island.



All four bedrooms are huge; one has an en-suite! The second bathroom is updated.



Tenants pay utilities (gas, electric, cable/internet). Parking is street only. Laundry in-unit. Shared yard. No smoking and no dogs.



First month's rent ($3,800), security deposit ($3,800), Realtor fee ($3,800), $25 application fee/person. Lease through July 31, 2021 and good credit required.



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself, confirm your desired move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you

Desirable PONDSIDE Jamaica Plain location just steps to Centre Street and Jamaica Plain Pond. Restaurants, pubs, shops, boutiques, cafes, banks, everything you need is at your feet! Easy access to Brigham Circle, Longwood Medical Area, South End, Back Bay and Downtown! A short distance to the Greet St T spot (Orange line), the Southwest Corridor Park and Arnold Arboretum (huge amazing park and greenspace).