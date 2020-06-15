All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

395 West Broadway

395 West Broadway · (508) 243-7477
Location

395 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
395 West Broadway Apt #2F, Boston, MA 02127 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 06/13/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. AVAILABLE NOW - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in an Elevator Building on West Broadway. 1 Block from The Lincoln, Loco, Stats, Fat Baby. Close to the Broadway T Stop (Red Line). Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, In-Unit Washer and Dryer. 10' Ceilings. Central Air Conditioning and Gas Heat. Private Extra Storage Closet (~5'x8'). Garage Parking Available for Rent for $300/month. Pets allowed with owner approval. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3588689 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 West Broadway have any available units?
395 West Broadway has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 West Broadway have?
Some of 395 West Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
395 West Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 West Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 395 West Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 395 West Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 395 West Broadway does offer parking.
Does 395 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 395 West Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 395 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 395 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 395 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 395 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 West Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
