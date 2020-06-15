Amenities
395 West Broadway Apt #2F, Boston, MA 02127 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 06/13/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. AVAILABLE NOW - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in an Elevator Building on West Broadway. 1 Block from The Lincoln, Loco, Stats, Fat Baby. Close to the Broadway T Stop (Red Line). Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, In-Unit Washer and Dryer. 10' Ceilings. Central Air Conditioning and Gas Heat. Private Extra Storage Closet (~5'x8'). Garage Parking Available for Rent for $300/month. Pets allowed with owner approval. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3588689 ]