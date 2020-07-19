392 Centre St.

Amenities

PRIME location in Jamaica Plain, right across the street from Whole Foods! Don t miss out on the chance to live in this early 20th century lovely 3 family with many amenities located in the heart of Hyde Square. This sun-filled 3 bedroom/1 bath features hardwood and tiled floors throughout. Unit painted in warm and modern neutrals. Well-maintained bathroom. Kitchen has stylish tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances/faucet/sink and ample cupboard space. Laundry in building. Building is lead certified. You are steps away from many desirable restaurants, library, convenience stores, etc. 10-minute walk to Jackson Square Orange Line. Don t miss your chance to rent this unit! Will be gone soon!



Terms: One year lease