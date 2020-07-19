All apartments in Boston
392 Centre St.
392 Centre St.

392 Centre Street · (781) 315-2633
Location

392 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02122
St. Marks

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
PRIME location in Jamaica Plain, right across the street from Whole Foods! Don t miss out on the chance to live in this early 20th century lovely 3 family with many amenities located in the heart of Hyde Square. This sun-filled 3 bedroom/1 bath features hardwood and tiled floors throughout. Unit painted in warm and modern neutrals. Well-maintained bathroom. Kitchen has stylish tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances/faucet/sink and ample cupboard space. Laundry in building. Building is lead certified. You are steps away from many desirable restaurants, library, convenience stores, etc. 10-minute walk to Jackson Square Orange Line. Don t miss your chance to rent this unit! Will be gone soon!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 392 Centre St. have any available units?
392 Centre St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 392 Centre St. currently offering any rent specials?
392 Centre St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 392 Centre St. pet-friendly?
No, 392 Centre St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 392 Centre St. offer parking?
No, 392 Centre St. does not offer parking.
Does 392 Centre St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 392 Centre St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 392 Centre St. have a pool?
No, 392 Centre St. does not have a pool.
Does 392 Centre St. have accessible units?
No, 392 Centre St. does not have accessible units.
Does 392 Centre St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 392 Centre St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 392 Centre St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 392 Centre St. does not have units with air conditioning.
