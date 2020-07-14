All apartments in Boston
39 Pratt Street
39 Pratt Street

39 Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

39 Pratt Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
39 Pratt Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02134 - 9 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. INCLUDES FULL DRIVEWAY! and Full BASEMENT with recessed lighting and finished ceiling, house is a 2 family being offered as both units together. Granite and stainless kitchen with modern stainless appliances, enclosed front porch, screened in second floor porch, all hard wood floors, walk in double sized glass shower on second floor, all updated, good basement. Tenant pays water bill but free laundry, Please give feedback thank you. A very high end B.U. house! Huge basement with laundry finished ceiling with recessed lights full back yard and driveway included. Any thing that is damaged or broken from current group will be cleaned, replaced or repaired for new group!! Could add some LED lighting [ Published 6-Jul-20 / ID 3614600 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Pratt Street have any available units?
39 Pratt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Pratt Street have?
Some of 39 Pratt Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Pratt Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 Pratt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Pratt Street pet-friendly?
No, 39 Pratt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 39 Pratt Street offer parking?
No, 39 Pratt Street does not offer parking.
Does 39 Pratt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Pratt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Pratt Street have a pool?
No, 39 Pratt Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 Pratt Street have accessible units?
No, 39 Pratt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Pratt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Pratt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
