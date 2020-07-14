Amenities

39 Pratt Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02134 - 9 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. INCLUDES FULL DRIVEWAY! and Full BASEMENT with recessed lighting and finished ceiling, house is a 2 family being offered as both units together. Granite and stainless kitchen with modern stainless appliances, enclosed front porch, screened in second floor porch, all hard wood floors, walk in double sized glass shower on second floor, all updated, good basement. Tenant pays water bill but free laundry, Please give feedback thank you. A very high end B.U. house! Huge basement with laundry finished ceiling with recessed lights full back yard and driveway included. Any thing that is damaged or broken from current group will be cleaned, replaced or repaired for new group!! Could add some LED lighting [ Published 6-Jul-20 / ID 3614600 ]