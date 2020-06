Amenities

This unit is a great 3 bedroom located in Dorchester. Recently renovated, stainless appliances, granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Pet friendly (with breed restrictions). Available 6/1/20 and will be move in ready. This is a smoke free residence. The unit is currently occupied and we will need to provide virtual tours until the current tenants move out.