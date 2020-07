Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Charming one bedroom apartment in a classic Boston brownstone in the South End. Apartment features granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, wonderful outdoor private patio space, lots of closet/storage space, and classic architectural features. Heat and hot water included, washer and dryer in the building. A stone s throw away from all the restaurants, shopping and nightlife the South End has to offer. Available now.



Terms: One year lease