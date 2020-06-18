All apartments in Boston
386 Harrison Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

386 Harrison Ave

386 Harrison Avenue · (561) 220-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
386 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
bocce court
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
valet service
One of the cities greenest buildings is where you will call home while basking in the lap of luxurious downtown Boston living. Built to LEED Gold standards and constructed with regionally sources renewable materials, you can feel confident that you are not only living well but treating the planet well in kind! On site you will find renewable resources such as a rainwater recharge on site, residential recycling program, and electric car charging station as well. Within the confines of your new home you will find gorgeous parquet flooring, slick fully equipped kitchen with fully loaded stainless steel Energy Star appliances, floating island, walk in closets, and breathtaking views of both Cambridge and Bunker Hill. The Amenities Just Keep on Coming. . .. 40 acres of green space Outdoor pool, tennis, basketball, and bocce ball courts Dog park and grilling areas Parking as well as reserved underground parking options available for rent Garage car wash Clubhouse that hosts planned residential events Concierge service On-site courtesy officer Fully loaded Fitness Center with Virtual Fitness On-site laundry facility and offered valet dry cleaning service Theater room and decked out lounge with full Wi-Fi Boston's finest outdoor experiences lie just outside your front door! Proudly wear one of the cities highest walk scores of 92 while you stroll through all of the restaurants, shopping, galleries, city parks all while having the convenience of every major public transportation method within 15 minutes of where you are! Tired of walking around? Enjoy the peaceful tranquility of the Charles River, the Esplanade and the Hatch Shell all while resting easy in a unit that combines contemporary living with the historic charm and neighborhood feel of Boston's West End. Important Policies to Adhere by. . .. Smoke Free Living Dogs Allowed (additional fee may apply) Cats Allowed (additional fee may apply) MY FULL FEE PAID BY DEVELOPER! We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 386 Harrison Ave have any available units?
386 Harrison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 386 Harrison Ave have?
Some of 386 Harrison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 Harrison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
386 Harrison Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 Harrison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 386 Harrison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 386 Harrison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 386 Harrison Ave does offer parking.
Does 386 Harrison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 386 Harrison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 Harrison Ave have a pool?
Yes, 386 Harrison Ave has a pool.
Does 386 Harrison Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 386 Harrison Ave has accessible units.
Does 386 Harrison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 386 Harrison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
