386 Harrison Ave

One of the cities greenest buildings is where you will call home while basking in the lap of luxurious downtown Boston living. Built to LEED Gold standards and constructed with regionally sources renewable materials, you can feel confident that you are not only living well but treating the planet well in kind! On site you will find renewable resources such as a rainwater recharge on site, residential recycling program, and electric car charging station as well. Within the confines of your new home you will find gorgeous parquet flooring, slick fully equipped kitchen with fully loaded stainless steel Energy Star appliances, floating island, walk in closets, and breathtaking views of both Cambridge and Bunker Hill. The Amenities Just Keep on Coming. . .. 40 acres of green space Outdoor pool, tennis, basketball, and bocce ball courts Dog park and grilling areas Parking as well as reserved underground parking options available for rent Garage car wash Clubhouse that hosts planned residential events Concierge service On-site courtesy officer Fully loaded Fitness Center with Virtual Fitness On-site laundry facility and offered valet dry cleaning service Theater room and decked out lounge with full Wi-Fi Boston's finest outdoor experiences lie just outside your front door! Proudly wear one of the cities highest walk scores of 92 while you stroll through all of the restaurants, shopping, galleries, city parks all while having the convenience of every major public transportation method within 15 minutes of where you are! Tired of walking around? Enjoy the peaceful tranquility of the Charles River, the Esplanade and the Hatch Shell all while resting easy in a unit that combines contemporary living with the historic charm and neighborhood feel of Boston's West End. Important Policies to Adhere by. . .. Smoke Free Living Dogs Allowed (additional fee may apply) Cats Allowed (additional fee may apply) MY FULL FEE PAID BY DEVELOPER! We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.