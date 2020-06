Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

This is your opportunity to live in a beautifully maintained condo building in a sunny, front facing two bedroom apartment. The bedrooms in this apartment home are equally sized. The kitchen is equipped with full sized appliances including a dishwasher. The living room features hardwood floors, an ornamental fireplace, and bow front window. Building has a passenger elevator and common laundry. Dogs are allowed up to 25 lbs.



Terms: One year lease