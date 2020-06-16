All apartments in Boston
362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston
362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston

362-364 West Broadway
Location

362-364 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

Luxury South Boston 2 Bed, 2 Bath on W Broadway! - Luxury 2 Bed 2 Bath, now available for rent within a stones throw from Broadway Red Line T Station. This stunning new construction boasts custom finishes throughout with Garage Parking available for rent. Offering a contemporary, open living floor plan with European Oak engineered flooring throughout. A modern kitchen equipped with flat panel cabinetry, Thermador SS appliances, integrated counter depth refrigerator & dishwasher, 30 ProHarmony dual fuel range & drawer microwave. Quartz Countertops and large kitchen island. The living area has access to a small private direct access balcony! Large master bedroom with ample custom cabinetry closet space. Lavish master bedroom that includes SoHo tiling, double vanity, and waterfall shower stall. The second bathroom features Porcelenosa, SoHo tiled floor & tub surround w/ single shower head and vanity! Bedroom two includes a walk-in closet with hardwood flooring throughout. In-unit laundry with 4 LED recessed lighting throughout.

(RLNE5811151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston have any available units?
362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston have?
Some of 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston currently offering any rent specials?
362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston pet-friendly?
Yes, 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston is pet friendly.
Does 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston offer parking?
Yes, 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston does offer parking.
Does 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston have a pool?
No, 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston does not have a pool.
Does 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston have accessible units?
No, 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston does not have accessible units.
Does 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston has units with dishwashers.
