362-364 West Broadway #3 South Boston

Luxury South Boston 2 Bed, 2 Bath on W Broadway! - Luxury 2 Bed 2 Bath, now available for rent within a stones throw from Broadway Red Line T Station. This stunning new construction boasts custom finishes throughout with Garage Parking available for rent. Offering a contemporary, open living floor plan with European Oak engineered flooring throughout. A modern kitchen equipped with flat panel cabinetry, Thermador SS appliances, integrated counter depth refrigerator & dishwasher, 30 ProHarmony dual fuel range & drawer microwave. Quartz Countertops and large kitchen island. The living area has access to a small private direct access balcony! Large master bedroom with ample custom cabinetry closet space. Lavish master bedroom that includes SoHo tiling, double vanity, and waterfall shower stall. The second bathroom features Porcelenosa, SoHo tiled floor & tub surround w/ single shower head and vanity! Bedroom two includes a walk-in closet with hardwood flooring throughout. In-unit laundry with 4 LED recessed lighting throughout.



(RLNE5811151)