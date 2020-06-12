36 Quint Ave.

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR JUNE AUGUST OR SEPTEMBER - Great deal on this studio bedroom located in a quiet and professionally-managed building on Quint Avenue in Allston, just a five-minute walk to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 and 57 buses, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Features include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, a spacious living room, eat-in tiled kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, full tiled bathroom, a private patio, and apartment is cable/Internet ready. Coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site as well as off-street parking for an extra $100/month. Ideal for working professionals, graduate students, or a couple. AVAILABLE FOR JUNE similar units for September - Great deal on this one-bedroom located in a quiet and professionally-managed building on Quint Avenue in Allston, just a five-minute walk to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 and 57 buses, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Features include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, a spacious living room, eat-in tiled kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, full tiled bathroom, a private patio, and apartment is cable/Internet ready. Coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site as well as off-street parking for an extra $100/month. Ideal for working professionals, graduate students, or a couple.



Terms: One year lease