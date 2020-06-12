All apartments in Boston
36 Quint Ave.
36 Quint Ave.

36 Quint Avenue · (617) 708-4547
Location

36 Quint Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE FOR JUNE AUGUST OR SEPTEMBER - Great deal on this studio bedroom located in a quiet and professionally-managed building on Quint Avenue in Allston, just a five-minute walk to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 and 57 buses, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Features include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, a spacious living room, eat-in tiled kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, full tiled bathroom, a private patio, and apartment is cable/Internet ready. Coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site as well as off-street parking for an extra $100/month. Ideal for working professionals, graduate students, or a couple. AVAILABLE FOR JUNE similar units for September - Great deal on this one-bedroom located in a quiet and professionally-managed building on Quint Avenue in Allston, just a five-minute walk to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 and 57 buses, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Features include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, a spacious living room, eat-in tiled kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, full tiled bathroom, a private patio, and apartment is cable/Internet ready. Coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site as well as off-street parking for an extra $100/month. Ideal for working professionals, graduate students, or a couple.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Quint Ave. have any available units?
36 Quint Ave. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Quint Ave. have?
Some of 36 Quint Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Quint Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
36 Quint Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Quint Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 36 Quint Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 36 Quint Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 36 Quint Ave. does offer parking.
Does 36 Quint Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Quint Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Quint Ave. have a pool?
No, 36 Quint Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 36 Quint Ave. have accessible units?
No, 36 Quint Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Quint Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Quint Ave. has units with dishwashers.
