36 District Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym pool table yoga

Minutes away from red line, this place on South Bay is perfect for anyone wanting a spacious and luxurious apartment to unwind from after a day at work. Enjoy two clubrooms, a sun deck, a private dining room, billiards, and MORE! The unit features wood plank flooring and a kitchen that's well appointed and fully applianced with top of the line finishes, cabinet space, and functionality. All stainless steel appliances are outlined with gorgeous cabinetry giving the space a modern feel. Building Features: -Concierge service -2 fitness centers -Coworking spaces -Sky deck -Yoga studio -Pet friendly! Indoor pet wash, to keep your pet warm during those winters (additional pet fee may apply) Unit Features: -Stainless steel appliances -Washer & Dryer in unit -Walk in closets -Wood plank flooring We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units near the South Bay area, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent. $2188 application fee.