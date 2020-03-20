36 District Ave

Amenities
Minutes away from red line, this place on South Bay is perfect for anyone wanting a spacious and luxurious apartment to unwind from after a day at work. Enjoy two clubrooms, a sun deck, a private dining room, billiards, and MORE! The unit features wood plank flooring and a kitchen that's well appointed and fully applianced with top of the line finishes, cabinet space, and functionality. All stainless steel appliances are outlined with gorgeous cabinetry giving the space a modern feel. Building Features: -Concierge service -2 fitness centers -Coworking spaces -Sky deck -Yoga studio -Pet friendly! Indoor pet wash, to keep your pet warm during those winters (additional pet fee may apply) Unit Features: -Stainless steel appliances -Washer & Dryer in unit -Walk in closets -Wood plank flooring We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units near the South Bay area, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent. $2188 application fee.