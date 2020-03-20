All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

36 District Ave

36 District Avenue · (561) 220-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 District Avenue, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool table
yoga
Minutes away from red line, this place on South Bay is perfect for anyone wanting a spacious and luxurious apartment to unwind from after a day at work. Enjoy two clubrooms, a sun deck, a private dining room, billiards, and MORE! The unit features wood plank flooring and a kitchen that's well appointed and fully applianced with top of the line finishes, cabinet space, and functionality. All stainless steel appliances are outlined with gorgeous cabinetry giving the space a modern feel. Building Features: -Concierge service -2 fitness centers -Coworking spaces -Sky deck -Yoga studio -Pet friendly! Indoor pet wash, to keep your pet warm during those winters (additional pet fee may apply) Unit Features: -Stainless steel appliances -Washer &amp; Dryer in unit -Walk in closets -Wood plank flooring We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units near the South Bay area, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent. $2188 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 District Ave have any available units?
36 District Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 District Ave have?
Some of 36 District Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 District Ave currently offering any rent specials?
36 District Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 District Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 District Ave is pet friendly.
Does 36 District Ave offer parking?
No, 36 District Ave does not offer parking.
Does 36 District Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 District Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 District Ave have a pool?
No, 36 District Ave does not have a pool.
Does 36 District Ave have accessible units?
No, 36 District Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 36 District Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 District Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
