3563 Washington St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

3563 Washington St

3563 Washington Street · (561) 220-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3563 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02131
Lower Washington - Mount Hope

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
dog park
gym
internet access
trash valet
yoga
Moving to Boston or ready for a new place in the city? Find your new home here and immerse yourself in Jamaica Plain, only minutes from the orange line and commuter rail. The unit features vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and living area. Kitchen is well appointed and fully applianced with top of the line finishes, cabinet space, and functionality. All high efficiency, stainless steel appliances are outlined with gorgeous 36" hardwood cabinetry giving the space a modern feel. Building Features: -24 hour concierge service -Multiple courtyards -Rooftop sundeck -WiFi connected entertainment room -Community caf&eacute; -Yoga studio and fitness center -Dog park and pet washing station -Covered bike torage Unit Features: -Stainless steel appliances -Washer and Dryer in unit -LEED Gold Certified -Valet trash 5 days a week -Quartz countertops MY FULL FEE PAID BY DEVELOPER! Curious about other properties close to Boston's finest medical establishments such as Tufts, Boston Medical Center/BU Dental (BMC), EFRN, Dana Farber, Children's, New England Medical Center (NEMC), Medicine, Brigham Women's, General, MGH, Beth Israel Hospital, and BIDMC? We've got a ton of studios, 1 bedroom, 2 bed, and 3 bedrooms all ready to show you! For a quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Hartley Realty Group! *Price calculated on 12 month lease. Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures of similar unit. Effective rent listed above. Finishes may be different. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3563 Washington St have any available units?
3563 Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3563 Washington St have?
Some of 3563 Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3563 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
3563 Washington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3563 Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3563 Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 3563 Washington St offer parking?
No, 3563 Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 3563 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3563 Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3563 Washington St have a pool?
No, 3563 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 3563 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 3563 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 3563 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3563 Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
