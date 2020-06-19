3563 Washington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard dog park gym internet access trash valet yoga

Moving to Boston or ready for a new place in the city? Find your new home here and immerse yourself in Jamaica Plain, only minutes from the orange line and commuter rail. The unit features vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and living area. Kitchen is well appointed and fully applianced with top of the line finishes, cabinet space, and functionality. All high efficiency, stainless steel appliances are outlined with gorgeous 36" hardwood cabinetry giving the space a modern feel. Building Features: -24 hour concierge service -Multiple courtyards -Rooftop sundeck -WiFi connected entertainment room -Community café -Yoga studio and fitness center -Dog park and pet washing station -Covered bike torage Unit Features: -Stainless steel appliances -Washer and Dryer in unit -LEED Gold Certified -Valet trash 5 days a week -Quartz countertops MY FULL FEE PAID BY DEVELOPER! Curious about other properties close to Boston's finest medical establishments such as Tufts, Boston Medical Center/BU Dental (BMC), EFRN, Dana Farber, Children's, New England Medical Center (NEMC), Medicine, Brigham Women's, General, MGH, Beth Israel Hospital, and BIDMC? We've got a ton of studios, 1 bedroom, 2 bed, and 3 bedrooms all ready to show you! For a quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Hartley Realty Group! *Price calculated on 12 month lease. Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures of similar unit. Effective rent listed above. Finishes may be different. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.