350 Beacon St

Rare opportunity to rent a luxurious 2-story penthouse in THE most desirable location in Boston, Back Bay. Elegantly furnished, this gorgeous home is the epitome of old world charm and class, with all of the modern amenities one would expect from an exquisite high-end condo. The main living level has a formal living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling, a formal dining room with built-in shelves and access to a gracious deck with sweeping views of the Charles River, a family room with lots of bookshelves and access to the deck, a fully applianced chefs kitchen set up for staff or for home cooking, and a powder room. Rounding out the main level are two full bedrooms, each with full bathrooms.The 2nd level boasts the master suite, with 2 full baths, walk-in closet, and access to a full deck over-looking the Boston skyline, and another deck over-looking the Charles. Features include: private antique elevator, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, central heat/air, & 2 private parking spaces.