Boston, MA
350 Beacon St
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:44 AM

350 Beacon St

350 Beacon Street · (617) 576-3800
Location

350 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Rare opportunity to rent a luxurious 2-story penthouse in THE most desirable location in Boston, Back Bay. Elegantly furnished, this gorgeous home is the epitome of old world charm and class, with all of the modern amenities one would expect from an exquisite high-end condo. The main living level has a formal living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling, a formal dining room with built-in shelves and access to a gracious deck with sweeping views of the Charles River, a family room with lots of bookshelves and access to the deck, a fully applianced chefs kitchen set up for staff or for home cooking, and a powder room. Rounding out the main level are two full bedrooms, each with full bathrooms.The 2nd level boasts the master suite, with 2 full baths, walk-in closet, and access to a full deck over-looking the Boston skyline, and another deck over-looking the Charles. Features include: private antique elevator, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, central heat/air, & 2 private parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Beacon St have any available units?
350 Beacon St has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Beacon St have?
Some of 350 Beacon St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
350 Beacon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Beacon St pet-friendly?
No, 350 Beacon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 350 Beacon St offer parking?
Yes, 350 Beacon St does offer parking.
Does 350 Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Beacon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Beacon St have a pool?
No, 350 Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 350 Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 350 Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Beacon St does not have units with dishwashers.
