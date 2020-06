Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely renovated Two bedroom with loads of sunshine. High ceilings and exposed brick. Newer kitchen with granite countertops and appliances. Large common rood-deck with incredible views. Washer and Dryer in the building. Perfect for roommates. Short walk to waterfront, North End Fanueil Hall, Financial District, T- Station, Highways and Suffolk University. No pets and No smoking available 9/1/2020