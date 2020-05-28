All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 35 Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
35 Bay
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

35 Bay

35 Bay Street · (617) 587-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Columbia Point
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

35 Bay Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Sought after Savin Hill location! Penthouse, renovated, sunny 3-4 bedroom condo with parking and 2 decks! Flexible floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, big living room with bay window, updated bathroom and full laundry room. Windows on all 4 sides and eat-in kitchen. Front and back porches, extra storage in the basement and off street parking spot. 3 bedrooms and office or dining room, or 4 bedrooms - all with good closet space. Awesome location steps to the T, Savin Hill bars and restaurants and easy commute to UMASS, downtown and the highway. Pets considered 9/1 move in.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Bay have any available units?
35 Bay has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Bay have?
Some of 35 Bay's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Bay currently offering any rent specials?
35 Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Bay is pet friendly.
Does 35 Bay offer parking?
Yes, 35 Bay does offer parking.
Does 35 Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Bay have a pool?
No, 35 Bay does not have a pool.
Does 35 Bay have accessible units?
No, 35 Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 35 Bay?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity