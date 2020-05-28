Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Sought after Savin Hill location! Penthouse, renovated, sunny 3-4 bedroom condo with parking and 2 decks! Flexible floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, big living room with bay window, updated bathroom and full laundry room. Windows on all 4 sides and eat-in kitchen. Front and back porches, extra storage in the basement and off street parking spot. 3 bedrooms and office or dining room, or 4 bedrooms - all with good closet space. Awesome location steps to the T, Savin Hill bars and restaurants and easy commute to UMASS, downtown and the highway. Pets considered 9/1 move in.



Terms: One year lease