343 Harrison Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

343 Harrison Ave

343 Harrison Avenue · (561) 220-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

343 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
key fob access
media room
new construction
WELCOME HOME! Boston's newest luxury offering is in the heart of South End's bustling SoWA district! NOW: $2000 off when you sign a 12-16 month lease on immediate move ins Immediate access to Whole Foods, classes at Turnstyle, and luxurious dining experiences from Gas Light to Fuji. Find yourself walkable to Restaurant Row, Theatre District and the artistic expression of SOWA's finest galleries. Access both by transit and driving gets you in and out of the city AND offers the Boston worker quick commuting into FiDi, Back Bay, North End and multiple of the city's other busy hubs. This newly constructed gem offers the opportunity to live the luxurious life: a beacon home sure to put you at ease after a long day at work! You'll be living a comfortable and convenient life downtown, with the city at your fingertips!! Unit Amenities: -Downtown views: spine of Boston, Blue Hills and the Harbor! -Washer and Dryer in-unit -Keyless fob entry for ultimate security -Beautifully engineered wood plank flooring -All stainless steel appliances offset by either top end granite or quartz countertops -Italian cabinetry in both the lavish kitchens and bathrooms -Floor to ceiling windows ***Select units also include kitchen islands, balconies, walk-in (California) closets, and more!!! Building Amenities: -Garage parking both assigned and unassigned options available for rent -24-hour concierge for frontline security, package deliveries, etc -Two level fitness center with on demand fitness classes available to all residents -Co-working spaces great for working from home -Sky deck and resort-style pool with poolside cabanas -Social lounge areas -Massive media center, perfect for the big game or movie night -Pet friendly (additional fee) FULL FEE COVERED! CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 1 month off ON SELECT APTS! *minimum 13 month lease We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units near the South End area, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Harrison Ave have any available units?
343 Harrison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 Harrison Ave have?
Some of 343 Harrison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Harrison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
343 Harrison Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Harrison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 343 Harrison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 343 Harrison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 343 Harrison Ave does offer parking.
Does 343 Harrison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 Harrison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Harrison Ave have a pool?
Yes, 343 Harrison Ave has a pool.
Does 343 Harrison Ave have accessible units?
No, 343 Harrison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Harrison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 Harrison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
