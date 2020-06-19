343 Harrison Ave

Amenities

WELCOME HOME! Boston's newest luxury offering is in the heart of South End's bustling SoWA district! NOW: $2000 off when you sign a 12-16 month lease on immediate move ins Immediate access to Whole Foods, classes at Turnstyle, and luxurious dining experiences from Gas Light to Fuji. Find yourself walkable to Restaurant Row, Theatre District and the artistic expression of SOWA's finest galleries. Access both by transit and driving gets you in and out of the city AND offers the Boston worker quick commuting into FiDi, Back Bay, North End and multiple of the city's other busy hubs. This newly constructed gem offers the opportunity to live the luxurious life: a beacon home sure to put you at ease after a long day at work! You'll be living a comfortable and convenient life downtown, with the city at your fingertips!! Unit Amenities: -Downtown views: spine of Boston, Blue Hills and the Harbor! -Washer and Dryer in-unit -Keyless fob entry for ultimate security -Beautifully engineered wood plank flooring -All stainless steel appliances offset by either top end granite or quartz countertops -Italian cabinetry in both the lavish kitchens and bathrooms -Floor to ceiling windows ***Select units also include kitchen islands, balconies, walk-in (California) closets, and more!!! Building Amenities: -Garage parking both assigned and unassigned options available for rent -24-hour concierge for frontline security, package deliveries, etc -Two level fitness center with on demand fitness classes available to all residents -Co-working spaces great for working from home -Sky deck and resort-style pool with poolside cabanas -Social lounge areas -Massive media center, perfect for the big game or movie night -Pet friendly (additional fee) FULL FEE COVERED! CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 1 month off ON SELECT APTS! *minimum 13 month lease We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units near the South End area, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.