Boston, MA
34 Donnybrook
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

34 Donnybrook

34 Donnybrook Road · (978) 369-5775
Location

34 Donnybrook Road, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1610 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom Colonial near Oak Square with close proximity to everything! Lovely living room with gas fireplace & built-in book shelves, kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooking, and dishwasher with two drawers. Hardwood floors throughout, 1st floor laundry with washer & dryer, upstairs bath with tub/shower and 1st floor bath with shower. 3 nice size beds upstairs - one bed has window seat nook. Wonderful 3-season porch, nice backyard, garage and a/c. Four new windows to be installed in the bedrooms. Close to Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, Boston College, St. Elizabeth's Hospital and so much more. View the video! Landlord pays for lawn mowing. Tenant responsible for all utilities - oil, gas, electric, water & sewer, cable, & snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Donnybrook have any available units?
34 Donnybrook has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Donnybrook have?
Some of 34 Donnybrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Donnybrook currently offering any rent specials?
34 Donnybrook isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Donnybrook pet-friendly?
No, 34 Donnybrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 34 Donnybrook offer parking?
Yes, 34 Donnybrook does offer parking.
Does 34 Donnybrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Donnybrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Donnybrook have a pool?
No, 34 Donnybrook does not have a pool.
Does 34 Donnybrook have accessible units?
No, 34 Donnybrook does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Donnybrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Donnybrook has units with dishwashers.
