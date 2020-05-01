34 Donnybrook

Amenities

Three bedroom Colonial near Oak Square with close proximity to everything! Lovely living room with gas fireplace & built-in book shelves, kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooking, and dishwasher with two drawers. Hardwood floors throughout, 1st floor laundry with washer & dryer, upstairs bath with tub/shower and 1st floor bath with shower. 3 nice size beds upstairs - one bed has window seat nook. Wonderful 3-season porch, nice backyard, garage and a/c. Four new windows to be installed in the bedrooms. Close to Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, Boston College, St. Elizabeth's Hospital and so much more. View the video! Landlord pays for lawn mowing. Tenant responsible for all utilities - oil, gas, electric, water & sewer, cable, & snow removal.