34 Chiswick Rd.

34 Chiswick Road · (617) 383-4572
Location

34 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Modern eat in kitchen with dishwasher, Boston College, Exclusive listing on Strathmore Road. Excellent location for commuters. within sight of the B line and minutes from the C Renovated apartment featuring new cherry kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. Completely painted, with sanded and finished hardwood floors. Bedrooms are large enough to fit a king size bed. Located in the Boston College area, near the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Walk to the B, C and D train lines, on the express bus line and Boston College shuttle. Excellent location with access to Route 9, 28 and Mass Pike (exit 17). In the heart of Cleveland Circle with an easy commute to: Longwood Medical, Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Fenway, Back Bay. Professionals welcome.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Chiswick Rd. have any available units?
34 Chiswick Rd. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Chiswick Rd. have?
Some of 34 Chiswick Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Chiswick Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
34 Chiswick Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Chiswick Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Chiswick Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 34 Chiswick Rd. offer parking?
No, 34 Chiswick Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 34 Chiswick Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Chiswick Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Chiswick Rd. have a pool?
No, 34 Chiswick Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 34 Chiswick Rd. have accessible units?
No, 34 Chiswick Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Chiswick Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Chiswick Rd. has units with dishwashers.
