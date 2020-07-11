34 Chiswick Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Modern eat in kitchen with dishwasher, Boston College, Exclusive listing on Strathmore Road. Excellent location for commuters. within sight of the B line and minutes from the C Renovated apartment featuring new cherry kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. Completely painted, with sanded and finished hardwood floors. Bedrooms are large enough to fit a king size bed. Located in the Boston College area, near the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Walk to the B, C and D train lines, on the express bus line and Boston College shuttle. Excellent location with access to Route 9, 28 and Mass Pike (exit 17). In the heart of Cleveland Circle with an easy commute to: Longwood Medical, Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Fenway, Back Bay. Professionals welcome.



Terms: One year lease