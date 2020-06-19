All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 3389 Washington St., Unit 401.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
3389 Washington St., Unit 401
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:01 PM

3389 Washington St., Unit 401

3389 Washington St · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Hills - Pond
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3389 Washington St, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$3,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Just listed and available September 1st! NO REALTOR FEE!

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $3,675 - DON'T MISS!

Property Features:
*Brand new custom design
*Gorgeous finishes
*Central air
*Private roof deck
*Laundry in-unit
*Bike room
*Off street parking available (add't cost)

Brand new spacious penthouse 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with private deck available for September 1 occupancy minutes away from the Green Street T station with sweeping views of the Washington St. corridor and green spaces. Building designed by 2016 "Best of Boston" Interior Planner with all the amenities of modern city living. Unit has open floor plan living area with stained oak 4" hardwood floors, oversized windows, walk out private roof deck, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, USB outlets in kitchen islands, "Slate" appliances, in unit laundry and Central Air. Heat and hot water from high efficiency gas tankless Navien system complemented by efficient LED lighting throughout.

First month's rent ($3,675), security deposit ($3,675), and $25 application fee per person. NO REALTOR FEE!!

One year lease and good credit required. Utilities not included. No smoking permitted. 1 Cat is okay, no dogs please.

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself(selves), confirm a September 1st move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you
Building amenities include bike room, common roof deck with City views and elevator. Parking and storage space available for rental onsite.

Location:
Great location in Jamaica Plain near Doyle's Pub and other area restaurants, shops, and conveniences like the Brewery Complex. Walk to the Green Street T stop on the Orange Line. Just a 10-15 min walk to the center of JP. Easy access for commuters to Route 9, Londwood Medical, or Downtown Boston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 have any available units?
3389 Washington St., Unit 401 has a unit available for $3,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 have?
Some of 3389 Washington St., Unit 401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 currently offering any rent specials?
3389 Washington St., Unit 401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 is pet friendly.
Does 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 offer parking?
Yes, 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 does offer parking.
Does 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 have a pool?
No, 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 does not have a pool.
Does 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 have accessible units?
No, 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3389 Washington St., Unit 401 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3389 Washington St., Unit 401?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity