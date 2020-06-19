3389 Washington St., Unit 401

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage

Just listed and available September 1st! NO REALTOR FEE!



3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $3,675 - DON'T MISS!



Property Features:

*Brand new custom design

*Gorgeous finishes

*Central air

*Private roof deck

*Laundry in-unit

*Bike room

*Off street parking available (add't cost)



Brand new spacious penthouse 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with private deck available for September 1 occupancy minutes away from the Green Street T station with sweeping views of the Washington St. corridor and green spaces. Building designed by 2016 "Best of Boston" Interior Planner with all the amenities of modern city living. Unit has open floor plan living area with stained oak 4" hardwood floors, oversized windows, walk out private roof deck, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, USB outlets in kitchen islands, "Slate" appliances, in unit laundry and Central Air. Heat and hot water from high efficiency gas tankless Navien system complemented by efficient LED lighting throughout.



First month's rent ($3,675), security deposit ($3,675), and $25 application fee per person. NO REALTOR FEE!!



One year lease and good credit required. Utilities not included. No smoking permitted. 1 Cat is okay, no dogs please.



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself(selves), confirm a September 1st move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you

Building amenities include bike room, common roof deck with City views and elevator. Parking and storage space available for rental onsite.



Location:

Great location in Jamaica Plain near Doyle's Pub and other area restaurants, shops, and conveniences like the Brewery Complex. Walk to the Green Street T stop on the Orange Line. Just a 10-15 min walk to the center of JP. Easy access for commuters to Route 9, Londwood Medical, or Downtown Boston.