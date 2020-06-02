All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 330 Beacon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
330 Beacon Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

330 Beacon Street

330 Beacon Street · (617) 440-9924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

330 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Studio

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
on-site laundry
330 Beacon Street Apt #26, Boston, MA 02116 - 0 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Moving Greater Boston Team ., Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Warren Residential, (617) 440-9924. Available from: 03/01/2020. No pets allowed. Available February 15th - This updated and well maintained studio is situated on the 2nd floor corner of a luxurious Back Bay mid-rise condo building with 24-hour concierge and common laundry facilities. The studio includes a large living/bedroom space with a balcony overlooking Beacon Street facing southeast, so plenty of natural light hits the unit. There is a large 4-door-wide closet along the right as you enter the studio foyer, with a full kitchen on the left. Minutes from Newbury Street shops, Prudential Center, and just steps to the Charles River. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3527215 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Beacon Street have any available units?
330 Beacon Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Beacon Street have?
Some of 330 Beacon Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Beacon Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Beacon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Beacon Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 Beacon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 330 Beacon Street offer parking?
No, 330 Beacon Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 Beacon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Beacon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Beacon Street have a pool?
No, 330 Beacon Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 Beacon Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Beacon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Beacon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Beacon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 330 Beacon Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity