Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge on-site laundry

330 Beacon Street Apt #26, Boston, MA 02116 - 0 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Moving Greater Boston Team ., Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Warren Residential, (617) 440-9924. Available from: 03/01/2020. No pets allowed. Available February 15th - This updated and well maintained studio is situated on the 2nd floor corner of a luxurious Back Bay mid-rise condo building with 24-hour concierge and common laundry facilities. The studio includes a large living/bedroom space with a balcony overlooking Beacon Street facing southeast, so plenty of natural light hits the unit. There is a large 4-door-wide closet along the right as you enter the studio foyer, with a full kitchen on the left. Minutes from Newbury Street shops, Prudential Center, and just steps to the Charles River. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3527215 ]