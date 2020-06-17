33 Juniper St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 09/01/20 Renovated in 2014. Spacious 5 bedroom townhouse in Fort Hill. Unit features living room, modern kitchen, 1.5 bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout.Washer/Dryer in unit. Easy access to the Orange Line - Roxbury Crossing T station.Easy access to shops, grocery stores and public transportation. Security deposit is negotiable. Very convenient to Emmnuel College, Northeastern University and Wentworth University. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval



(RLNE5817568)