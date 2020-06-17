33 Juniper St

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Renovated in 2014. Spacious 5 bedroom townhouse in Fort Hill. Unit features living room, modern kitchen, 1.5 bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout.Washer/Dryer in unit. Easy access to the Orange Line - Roxbury Crossing T station.Easy access to shops, grocery stores and public transportation. Security deposit is negotiable. Very convenient to Emmnuel College, Northeastern University and Wentworth University. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval
(RLNE5817568)