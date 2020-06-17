All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

33 Juniper St

33 Juniper Street · (617) 751-5119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Juniper Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 1.5 baths, $3850 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 09/01/20 Renovated in 2014. Spacious 5 bedroom townhouse in Fort Hill. Unit features living room, modern kitchen, 1.5 bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout.Washer/Dryer in unit. Easy access to the Orange Line - Roxbury Crossing T station.Easy access to shops, grocery stores and public transportation. Security deposit is negotiable. Very convenient to Emmnuel College, Northeastern University and Wentworth University. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval

(RLNE5817568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Juniper St have any available units?
33 Juniper St has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Juniper St have?
Some of 33 Juniper St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Juniper St currently offering any rent specials?
33 Juniper St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Juniper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Juniper St is pet friendly.
Does 33 Juniper St offer parking?
Yes, 33 Juniper St does offer parking.
Does 33 Juniper St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Juniper St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Juniper St have a pool?
No, 33 Juniper St does not have a pool.
Does 33 Juniper St have accessible units?
No, 33 Juniper St does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Juniper St have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Juniper St does not have units with dishwashers.
