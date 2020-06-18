Amenities

329 West 4th Street Apt #329, Boston, MA 02127 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/02/2020. Pets: allowed. Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom on 3 floors of living. First floor has private suite with tons of closet space, private full bath, and direct access to backyard space. Second floor has EIK with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, microwave, d/d. Dining room, living room, and powder room also on second floor with balcony right off of dining room with large sliders. Top floor has 2 bedrooms and large full bathroom with walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. Great sized master with walk-in California closet. Central heat/ac and laundry in unit. Garage parking attached to the unit and room for another car outside. Available partially furnished, or empty. Close to Broadway Station on the Red Line. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3571134 ]