Boston, MA
329 West 4th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

329 West 4th Street

329 West Fourth Street · (508) 740-2527
Location

329 West Fourth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
329 West 4th Street Apt #329, Boston, MA 02127 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/02/2020. Pets: allowed. Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom on 3 floors of living. First floor has private suite with tons of closet space, private full bath, and direct access to backyard space. Second floor has EIK with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, microwave, d/d. Dining room, living room, and powder room also on second floor with balcony right off of dining room with large sliders. Top floor has 2 bedrooms and large full bathroom with walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. Great sized master with walk-in California closet. Central heat/ac and laundry in unit. Garage parking attached to the unit and room for another car outside. Available partially furnished, or empty. Close to Broadway Station on the Red Line. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3571134 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 West 4th Street have any available units?
329 West 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 West 4th Street have?
Some of 329 West 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
329 West 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 329 West 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 329 West 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 329 West 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 329 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 West 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 329 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 329 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 329 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 West 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
